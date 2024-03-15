Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “Air Max Day” Release Details Revealed

Air Max Day 2024 is going to be pretty big.

Nike-Air-Max-1-86-Royal-Air-Max-Day-2024-HF2903-100

The Nike Air Max 1 ’86 is gearing up for a special release in celebration of Air Max Day later this month. This iconic silhouette will debut in a vibrant green and blue color scheme. It adds a fresh twist to its classic design. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the drop, eager to get their hands on this limited-edition release. The "Air Max Day" colorway pays homage to the heritage of the Air Max line, offering a bold and eye-catching look that's perfect for spring. With its timeless design and innovative Air cushioning technology, the Nike Air Max 1 ’86 continues to be a favorite among sneakerheads worldwide.

The upcoming release will generate significant buzz within the sneaker community, with many eager to add this special edition to their collections. Whether worn for athletic performance or casual street style, the Air Max 1 ’86 offers unparalleled comfort and style. Get ready to celebrate Air Max Day in style with the vibrant and dynamic colorway of the Nike Air Max 1 ’86. Keep an eye out for the release date, as these kicks are sure to sell out quickly. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of sneaker history with the Air Max 1 ’86 "Air Max Day" edition.

"Air Max Day" Nike Air Max 1 ’86

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a vibrant green midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a white mesh, with grey and blue overlays. Also, the Air Max Day, March 26th, is branded on the tongues. Finally, Nike Air branding is located on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 ’86 “Air Max Day” will be released on March 26th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

