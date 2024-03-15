USC Receives Nike LeBron 21 “USC Trojans” PEs

The Nike LeBron 21 has made waves by being gifted to the USC Basketball team in both home and away colorways. This special gesture highlights LeBron's connection to the team, especially since his son, Bronny, is a player for USC. The home colorway features the team's signature colors, while the away version offers a sleek and distinct look for games on the road. With its cutting-edge design and performance-driven features, the LeBron 21 is the perfect footwear choice for athletes at the collegiate level.

The USC Basketball team can now take to the court in style, showcasing their unity and camaraderie with matching pairs of LeBron 21 sneakers. As a symbol of support from one of basketball's greatest players, these shoes are sure to inspire the team to perform at their best. Keep an eye out for the USC Basketball team sporting their new LeBron 21 kicks, as they continue to make their mark on the collegiate basketball scene. Of course, these sneakers are simply a player's exclusive, and there are no plans for these colorway to actually release to the public.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chrome” Drop Details

"USC Trojans" Nike LeBron 21

Image via USC Hoops

As you can see, there are two colorways in this sneaker. Both pairs feature an icy blue sole and a clean white midsole. Also, both shoes feature red speckles on the midsole. One pair features a mostly white upper, while the other features a mostly red upper. Both pairs feature yellow accents and the USC logo on the left tongue.

More Photos

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Nike LeBron 21 “USC Trojans” PE will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a "Player's Edition" and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via USC Hoops

Image via USC Hoops

Read More: Air Jordan 2/3 “Varsity Red” Gets Retailer Photos

[Via]