Air Jordan 2/3 “Varsity Red” Gets Retailer Photos

The Air Jordan 2/3 is generating buzz with its upcoming "Varsity Red" colorway. This unique silhouette combines elements of both the Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 3, creating a hybrid design that is both stylish and innovative. The "Varsity Red" color scheme features a combination of white, grey, and red hues, offering a bold and vibrant look that is sure to make a statement. With its distinctive blend of materials and textures, the Air Jordan 2/3 stands out as a standout addition to any sneaker collection. The use of white and grey accents provides a sleek and modern contrast to the striking red accents, creating a balanced and cohesive aesthetic.

As a fusion of two iconic models, the Air Jordan 2/3 offers the best of both worlds, combining the classic style of the Air Jordan 2 with the signature elements of the Air Jordan 3. Whether worn on or off the court, these sneakers are sure to turn heads and showcase your unique sense of style. Keep an eye out for the release of the Air Jordan 2/3 "Varsity Red" colorway, as it is set to drop soon and is sure to be a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts everywhere.

"Varsity Red" Air Jordan 2/3

Image via Undefeated

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a sail midsole that contains a Nike Air bubble. White leather constructs the uppers, with red accents. White laces and a white tongue complete the design. The tongue features an Air Jordan basketball logo and the heels feature the spiked Air Jordan 2 heel. Overall, this pair features a simple colorway with red and white. If you like both the Jordan 2 and 3, this pair is the best of both worlds.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 2/3 “Varsity Red” will be released this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Undefeated

Image via Undefeated

