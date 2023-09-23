Air Jordan 2/3 “White/Varsity Red” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 2/3, a unique fusion of two iconic sneakers, is generating immense buzz among sneaker aficionados. This hybrid marvel effortlessly combines the best elements of the Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 3, resulting in a shoe that's both stylish and performance-oriented. Sneaker enthusiasts and collectors can look forward to the highly anticipated "White/Varsity Red" colorway set to drop soon. This color combination promises to add a striking touch to the Air Jordan 2/3 lineup. The classic white and vibrant varsity red hues create a bold, eye-catching look that's bound to turn heads.

The Air Jordan 2/3 boasts premium materials and the iconic Jumpman logo, embodying the rich heritage of the Jordan brand. Its mid-top design offers ankle support and a comfortable fit for various occasions. As the sneaker culture continues to evolve, the Air Jordan 2/3 remains at the forefront, captivating enthusiasts with its fusion of style and functionality. Keep an eye out for the "White/Varsity Red" release, as it's sure to be a coveted addition to any sneaker collection.

"White/Varsity Red" Air Jordan 2/3

Image via Kicks Finder

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a sail midsole that contains a Nike Air bubble. White leather constructs the uppers, with scaly leather and black accents. White laces and a white tongue complete the design. The tongue features an Air Jordan basketball logo and the heels feature the spiked Air Jordan 2 heel. Overall, this pair features a simple colorway with a pop of purple. If you like both the Jordan 2 and 3, this pair is the best of both worlds.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 2/3 “White/Varsity Red" is going to drop during the summer of 2024. Also, the retail price is expected to be $160 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the most significant releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Kicks Finder

Image via Kicks Finder

