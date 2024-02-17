Air Jordan 2/3 “White/Black” Gets A Detailed Look

The Air Jordan 2/3 hybrid combines elements from two iconic models, offering a fresh take on Jordan Brand's rich heritage. Featuring a "White/Black" colorway, this hybrid silhouette merges design cues from both the Air Jordan 2 and Air Jordan 3, resulting in a versatile aesthetic. Crafted with premium materials, the sneaker ensures durability and comfort, making it a stylish yet functional option for sneaker enthusiasts. With its sleek silhouette and attention to detail, the Air Jordan 2/3 hybrid is poised to make a lasting impression in the sneaker community.

As anticipation mounts for the release of the "White/Black" colorway, collectors and fans eagerly await the chance to add this unique hybrid silhouette to their collections. Overall, this sneaker is going to make some waves in the sneaker world. This could be the colorway that ignites the 2/3 model and allows the silhouette to gain some popularity. Look out for this sneaker to drop later this summer.

These sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a sail midsole that houses a Nike Air bubble, ensuring optimal comfort. Constructed with white leather uppers, they showcase scaly leather detailing and black accents, adding a touch of sophistication. The design is completed with white laces and a tongue featuring an Air Jordan basketball logo. Additionally, the heels boast the signature spiked Air Jordan 2 heel. With a simple colorway that incorporates plain colors, this pair offers a unique combination of style and versatility.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 2/3 “White/Black” is going to drop during the summer of 2024. Also, the retail price is expected to be $160 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the most significant releases from the biggest brands.

