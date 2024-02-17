Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “Taupe Haze” Gets A First Look

The Jordan Jumpman Jack TR, Travis Scott's signature sneaker with Jordan Brand, is set to release in an upcoming "Taupe Haze" colorway. This collaboration brings Scott's unique style to the forefront, combining performance and streetwear aesthetics. The "Taupe Haze" color scheme offers a blend of earthy tones, adding a versatile and stylish touch to the silhouette. Constructed with premium materials and innovative design elements, the Jordan Jumpman Jack TR delivers both comfort and functionality. It features responsive cushioning and durable traction, making it suitable for both athletic activities and everyday wear.

The collaboration between Travis Scott and Jordan Brand continues to garner attention from sneaker enthusiasts and fashion aficionados alike. With its distinctive design and Scott's influence, the Jordan Jumpman Jack TR "Taupe Haze" colorway is expected to be a sought-after release. The muted yet striking color palette adds depth and character to the silhouette, making it a standout addition to any sneaker collection. Stay tuned for the official release of the Jordan Jumpman Jack TR in the "Taupe Haze" colorway, as fans eagerly anticipate its arrival.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Brooklyn “White” Officially Unveiled

“Taupe Haze” Jordan Jumpman Jack TR

Image via Sneaker Files

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a taupe haze leather base, with more identical leather overlays. A black Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides of the sneakers. The strap, that covers the laces, is also a taupe haze and you can expect both Nike and Travis branding to be found on the tongues and heels of this pair.

Sneaker Files reports that the Jordan Jumpman Jack TR “Taupe Haze” will be released on August 22nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike Air Max2 CB 94 “Cool Grey” Coming Soon

[Via]