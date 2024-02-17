Nike Air Max2 CB 94 “Cool Grey” Coming Soon

The Nike Air Max2 CB 94 stands as a testament to timeless design and unparalleled comfort, making it a sought-after silhouette in sneaker culture. With its upcoming "Cool Grey" colorway, this iconic sneaker receives a contemporary update, blending various shades of grey for a sleek and versatile look. Crafted with premium materials and equipped with innovative cushioning technology, the Air Max2 CB 94 ensures durability and support, whether you're hitting the streets or dominating on the court.

The cool grey palette adds a touch of sophistication to the silhouette, making it effortless to style with any outfit. From its bold design to its superior performance, the Air Max2 CB 94 continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. Keep an eye out for the release of the "Cool Grey" colorway, as it promises to be a must-have addition to any sneaker collection. Don't miss your chance to step into style and comfort with this iconic sneaker. Get ready to elevate your footwear game with the Nike Air Max2 CB 94 in the striking "Cool Grey" colorway.

“Cool Grey” Nike Air Max2 CB 94

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a grey and white midsole, which features an orange air bubble below the heel and a white Nike Swoosh. A grey mesh material with white and grey leather overlays constructs the uppers. There are no traditional laces, instead elastic grey ropes keep your feet locked in. Nike branding is located on the sides and on the heels and orange branding is on the tongues. Overall, the sneakers are constructed with high-quality and durable materials that will hold up for a long time.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air Max2 CB 94 “Cool Grey” will be released this holiday. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

