Nike Air Max 2 CB 94 “Triple Black” Coming Soon

The Nike Air Max 2 CB 94, originally worn by basketball legend Charles Barkley, is making a stylish comeback. This iconic sneaker, known for its bold design and superior cushioning, is set to drop in an upcoming "Triple Black" colorway. The "Triple Black" edition takes the classic silhouette to a new level of sophistication. It features an all-black upper, including leather and mesh panels, exuding a sleek and stealthy vibe. The shoe retains its signature features, like the oversized "CB" logo on the tongue and visible Air Max cushioning in the sole.

With its chunky midsole and herringbone traction pattern, the Air Max 2 CB 94 offers exceptional comfort and grip, making it a versatile choice for both on and off the court. Sneakerheads and basketball enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating this release, as the "Triple Black" colorway adds a touch of modern elegance to a timeless classic. Whether you're a fan of Charles Barkley or simply appreciate iconic sneakers, the Nike Air Max 2 CB 94 in "Triple Black" is a must-have addition to your collection.

"Triple Black" Nike Air Max 2 CB 94

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a similar black midsole, which features an air bubble below the heel and a black Nike Swoosh. A black mesh material with black leather overlays constructs the uppers. There are no traditional laces, instead elastic black ropes keep your feet locked in. Nike branding is located on the sides, tongue, and on the heel. Overall, the sneakers are constructed with high-quality and durable materials that will hold up for a long time.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 2 CB 94 “Triple Black” will be released on October 5th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

