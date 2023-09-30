Air Jordan 4 “Sail” Exclusive In-Hand Photos

Overall, the Air Jordan 4 is a shoe that is beloved by a whole lot of people. Although it isn't in everyone's top 5, it is probably at least in their top 10. For years, this shoe has been giving us a ton of great colorways. Moreover, it has also provided sneakerheads with some pretty fantastic collaborations. Lastly, retros also seem to be a huge part of the Jordan 4 ecosystem. Either way, there are a lot of reasons to be a fan of this shoe, and that has truly never changed after over 30 years.

Throughout 2023, there will be plenty of Air Jordan 4 releases. Some have already happened, and others are going to take place later in the year. Additionally, teasers for 2024 are already being lined up, which is pretty wild to think about. One account that has been on top of this information is none other than @zsneakerheadz. In fact, you can see their latest scoop, below. As you can tell, it is a rendering of a new women's exclusive AJ4, simply called "Sail."

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Mid “Teal/French Blue” Officially Revealed

"Sail" Air Jordan 4

As you can see, the shoe appears to have a beautiful beige upper to it. This is either made of canvas or suede, but we aren't too sure yet. Meanwhile, the lace holders on the sides are gold, which is a truly nice touch. When you put these elements together, you get an elegant shoe that is hard to hate. Overall, this pair is going to be big when it drops. A clean colorway like this, with gold accents that add so much class to the sneaker, is a winning combination. Keep an eye out for this pair early next year.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Sail” will be released on March 16th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike SB Dunk Low Premium “Valentine’s Day” First Look

[Via]