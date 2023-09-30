Nike Air Max2 CB 94 “Black/Gym Red” First Look

The Nike Air Max2 CB 94 is a basketball icon that's stood the test of time. Originally worn by Charles Barkley in the mid-'90s, it remains a symbol of power and style on and off the court. With its bold design, prominent Air Max cushioning, and sturdy construction, this sneaker offers both comfort and performance. The upcoming "Black/Gym Red" colorway adds a modern twist, combining a sleek black upper with striking gym red accents, making it a standout choice for sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike.

This classic silhouette boasts a chunky midsole, a distinctive strap for lockdown support, and the iconic Air Max unit in the heel for maximum impact protection. Whether you're hitting the hardwood or just elevating your streetwear game, the Nike Air Max2 CB 94 "Black/Gym Red" promises to make a statement with its timeless design and eye-catching colorway, paying homage to its heritage while staying relevant in today's sneaker culture.

"Black/Gym Red" Nike Air Max2 CB 94

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole, which features an air bubble below the heel and a black Nike Swoosh. A red mesh material with black leather overlays construct the uppers. There are no traditional laces, instead elastic black ropes keep your feet locked in. Nike branding is located on the sides, tongue, and on the heel. Overall, the sneakers are constructed with high-quality and durable materials that will hold up for a long time.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max2 CB 94 “Black/Gym Red” will be released in Summer of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

