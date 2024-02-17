Nike Dunk Low “Iridescent Swoosh” Officially Revealed

Prepare to elevate your sneaker game with the upcoming Nike Dunk Low in the "Iridescent Swoosh" colorway. This eye-catching iteration of the iconic silhouette features a unique iridescent swoosh detail, adding a touch of flair to the classic design. Crafted with premium materials and built for comfort, the Nike Dunk Low offers a sleek and stylish look with unbeatable performance. Whether you're hitting the streets or just chilling out, these sneakers are sure to turn heads.

The "Iridescent Swoosh" colorway combines timeless style with a modern twist, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike. With its striking iridescent swoosh detail, this pair adds a pop of color and personality to any outfit. Stay tuned for the release of the Nike Dunk Low "Iridescent Swoosh" colorway and be sure to snag a pair when they drop. With its unique design and versatile style, these sneakers are sure to become a standout addition to your collection. Don't miss out on the chance to step up your sneaker game with this bold and stylish pair.

“Iridescent Swoosh” Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a sail rubber sole and matching midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a sail leather base, with light grey suede overlays. Of course, the sneakers feature an iridescent Nike Swoosh on the sides. Finally, light Nike branding can be found on both the tongues and the heels of the sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Iridescent Swoosh” will be released in the spring. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $120 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

