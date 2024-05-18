Nike Dunk Low “Ivory Ultraman” Coming Soon

The Nike Dunk Low will impress with its upcoming "Ivory Ultraman" colorway. This release features a sleek grey color scheme, perfect for versatile wear. The aged sail midsole adds a vintage touch, enhancing the shoe's appeal. Red details provide a striking contrast against the grey base. These accents appear on the Nike Swoosh, tongue, and heel, giving the shoe a bold look. The combination of grey and red creates a dynamic aesthetic, making this Dunk Low stand out. Also, the upper is crafted from premium materials, ensuring durability and comfort.

The grey overlays blend seamlessly with the base, maintaining the shoe's cohesive design. The aged sail midsole not only adds a retro vibe but also offers cushioning for everyday wear. Its stylish design and high-quality construction make it a must-have. Whether you're a collector or looking for a new pair to add to your rotation, this Dunk Low is a great choice. Keep an eye out for the release of the Nike Dunk Low "Ivory Ultraman." With its unique color scheme and classic silhouette, it's sure to be a popular addition to the Nike Dunk lineup. Overall, don't miss out on this exciting release.

"Ivory Ultraman" Nike Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and an aged sail midsole. The uppers of the sneakers feature a grey leather base, with grey leather overlays. Also, a grey Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, with a gym red leather underlay. Further, grey Nike branding can be found on the tongues as well as the heels.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Ivory Ultraman” will be released at some point this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

