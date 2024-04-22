Nike Dunk Low “Light Pumice” Combines White And Grey Tones

The Nike Dunk Low isn't stopping this summer.

image-30

Get ready for the Nike Dunk Low's latest drop in the captivating "Light Pumice" colorway. This upcoming release showcases a timeless combination of white and light grey, delivering a versatile sneaker option for any occasion. With its clean and minimalist design, the Nike Dunk Low continues to reign as a staple silhouette in sneaker culture. The "Light Pumice" colorway presents a fresh take on the classic Dunk Low, offering a subdued yet sophisticated aesthetic. The white leather base provides a crisp canvas for the light grey suede overlays, creating a harmonious blend of tones.

The soft suede overlays not only enhance the overall aesthetic but also offer enhanced durability and support for everyday wear. Paired with a comfortable midsole, these sneakers provide all-day comfort, making them the perfect choice for long hours on your feet. As anticipation builds for the release of the "Light Pumice" colorway, sneaker enthusiasts and collectors alike eagerly await the chance to add this coveted pair to their rotation. With its clean color scheme and timeless design, the Nike Dunk Low in "Light Pumice" promises to be a standout addition to any sneaker collection.

"Light Pumice" Nike Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole with a clean white midsole. The upper features a white leather base with grey suede overlays. The Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, also in grey suede. Grey laces and a grey heel tab complete the design. White Nike branding can be found on both the tongues and heels. Overall, this pair features a clean colorway, combining white and light pumice tones, to create a cohesive sneaker.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Light Pumice” will be released at some point in July. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $125 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

