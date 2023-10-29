Nike Dunk Low “Summit White” Official Drop Details

The Nike Dunk Low, a classic sneaker, is celebrated for its timeless design and comfort. Its low-top silhouette provides mobility and pairs well with various outfits. The exciting news is brewing for sneaker enthusiasts: an upcoming "Summit White" colorway for the Nike Dunk Low is generating excitement. This fresh color option is expected to invigorate Dunk Low's iconic look and appeal to both sneakerheads and casual wearers. The Dunk Low boasts a durable leather upper and a supportive, cushioned sole, making it an ideal choice for all-day comfort. Its iconic design has made it a staple in streetwear and sneaker culture.

The "Summit White" colorway is anticipated to offer a clean, versatile aesthetic, suitable for various occasions and fashion styles. With its enduring popularity and the promise of new color options, the Nike Dunk Low remains a go-to choice for those seeking classic style and everyday wear. Keep an eye out for the release of the "Summit White" Nike Dunk Low, as it's likely to create a buzz and add a fresh dimension to this timeless sneaker, reaffirming its status as a footwear icon. Overall, this pair is dropping next year, but the colorway is certainly worth the wait.

Read More: Nike SB Blazer Mid x Welcome Skateboarding Releasing In 2023

"Summit White" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole with a white midsole. White leather constructs the base of the uppers, with very light grey leather overlays. The Nike Swoosh matches the sole in darker grey. White laces and a white tongue complete the design. Also, light grey Nike branding includes the Swoosh on the tongue as well as the Nike stitched into the heels. Overall, this colorway is clean and simple.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Summit White” will be released in Spring 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Dusty Olive” Official Release Date

[Via]