Nike Dunk Low “Dusty Olive” Official Release Date

The Nike Dunk Low is a timeless sneaker that has gained a ton of popularity for its simple yet iconic design. With its low-top silhouette and clean lines, it exudes a sleek and versatile aesthetic that easily complements various outfits. The shoe features a durable leather upper that ensures durability and style. It boasts a cushioned midsole that provides comfort and impact absorption, making it suitable for all-day wear. The Nike Dunk Low simply will not go out of style.

The Nike Dunk Low is available in a wide array of colorways, allowing people to express their personal style and find the perfect match for their preferences. Whether you’re a sneaker lover or someone looking for a reliable and fashionable shoe, the Nike Dunk Low is a go-to choice. It has stood the test of time and continues to be a loved classic that effortlessly combines style, comfort, and versatility for sneaker lovers worldwide. There is a reason why the Nike Dunk Low is one of the most popular and most-worn sneakers of all time.

Read More: Nike NOCTA Glide “Bright Crimson” Just Dropped

"Dusty Olive" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an orange rubber sole with a crisp white midsole. The uppers are constructed of a brown leather base with dusty olive leather overlays. Continuing the orange theme from the sole, an orange Nike Swoosh, and orange laces add some more color to the sneakers. Also, the heel features an orange tab with silver Nike stitching and the tongue features an orange Nike logo with a brown tongue. Overall, these sneakers feature a vibrant colorway with toned-down colors, which will please everyone.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Dusty Olive” is releasing on November 3rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low “White/Black” Official Photos Revealed

[Via]