Air Jordan 1 Low “White/Black” Official Photos Revealed

The Air Jordan 1 Low, an iconic sneaker, has a timeless appeal that sneaker enthusiasts adore. With its low-cut design, it offers a versatile and comfortable option for everyday wear. The Air Jordan 1's original release in 1985 marked a significant moment in sneaker history. Exciting news for the fans of this silhouette as we will see this shoe debut in a "White/Black" colorway. This fresh iteration combines classic white and black hues for a clean and versatile look. It promises to be a stylish addition to the Air Jordan 1 Low lineup.

The sneaker's seemingly massive popularity and the anticipation of the "White/Black" colorway makes it a must-have for sneaker collectors and fashion-forward individuals. With its rich history and consistent reinvention, the Low remains a staple in the sneaker world. Stay tuned for the release date of the "White/Black" Air Jordan 1 Low and be ready to embrace a classic silhouette with a contemporary twist. Overall, this upcoming colorway is set to be a standout addition to sneaker collections around the globe.

"White/Black" Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole with white stitching around. Also, white leather constructs the base layer of the uppers, and the sneakers feature more white leather overlays. A black Nike Swoosh is located on the sides, matching the sole. Also, white laces and a white tongue continue the white theme of the sneakers. Black Nike branding is located on the tongue, matching the sock liner. Finally, he heels feature the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo, in white stitching.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “White/Black” is going to drop at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price is expected to be $110 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

