Air Jordan 1 Low “Dune Red” Gets Officially Unveiled

Another Dune Red sneaker next year.

BYBen Atkinson
The Air Jordan 1 Low is a classic sneaker that's loved for its timeless style and versatility. With a low-cut design, it offers a casual and comfortable option for sneaker enthusiasts. The popular silhouette, originally released in 1985, has a significant place in sneaker culture. Exciting news for fans of the Low is the upcoming "Dune Red" colorway. This fresh iteration combines earthy tones and vibrant red accents for a unique look. It promises to be a bold and eye-catching addition to the Low lineup. 

The Air Jordan 1 Low has continued to captivate sneakerheads with its ability to adapt to various fashion trends. The "Dune Red" colorway further cements its status as a must-have sneaker. With its rich history and constant reinvention, the Air Jordan 1 Low remains a staple in the sneaker world. Stay tuned for the release date of the "Dune Red" Air Jordan 1 Low and be ready to embrace a new twist on a classic silhouette. This upcoming addition is sure to make a statement in sneaker collections worldwide.

"Dune Red" Air Jordan 1 Low

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. White leather constructs the base of the sneakers, with red leather overlays. The sides feature a red Nike Swoosh. Also, red laces and a white tongue complete the sneakers. Red Jordan branding is found on the tongue. Finally, the Wings logo is stitched, in red, into the heels. Overall, these sneakers feature a pretty vibrant shade of red, but the white undertones balance the colorway out.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Dune Red” is going to drop in February of 2024. Also, the retail price is expected to be $125 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

