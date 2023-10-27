Nike Dunk Low “Miami Dolphins” Officially Revealed

This Miami sneaker is coming soon.

BYBen Atkinson
Nike Dunk Low “Miami Dolphins” Officially Revealed

The Nike Dunk Low is a popular sneaker known for its simple and classic design. It first debuted in 1985 as a basketball shoe but quickly became a style icon off the court. With a low-top silhouette, it offers a comfortable fit and easy movement. The shoe features a durable leather upper and a supportive rubber outsole, making it suitable for everyday wear. It’s an incredibly popular sneaker and with new colorways coming out all the time, it shows no signs of slowing down.

Over the years, Nike has released various colorways and collaborations, adding to its appeal among sneaker enthusiasts. The Nike Dunk Low continues to be a timeless and versatile choice for casual fashion and streetwear. Now, the sneaker model is collaborating with the NFL team Miami Dolphins. Miami has a great history of winning on the field, but they are dressed in a colorway array of vibrant colors. This sneaker embodies both the team and the city in a flawless Nike Dunk Low and is dropping early next year.

Read More: Jordan Luka 2 “Safari” Receives An Official Release Date

"Miami Dolphins" Nike Dunk Low

Nike Dunk Low
Image via Nike

The sneaker features a blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The upper features a white leather base with blue leather overlays, similar to the Miami Dolphins jersey colors. The Nike Swoosh is a vibrant orange, just like the sun in the Dolphins’ logo. Also, the sneakers feature white laces with blue Nike branding on the tongue. Finally, the heel features orange leather with white Nike lettering.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Miami Dolphins” will be released in the Spring of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Miami Dolphins
Image via Nike
Nike Dunk Low
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low “Blue Whisper” Release Details Revealed

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.