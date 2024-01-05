Nike Dunk Low “Miami Dolphins” Official Release Date

The Nike Dunk Low is a popular sneaker known for its simple and classic design. It first debuted in 1985 as a basketball shoe but quickly became a style icon off the court. With a low-top silhouette, it offers a comfortable fit and easy movement. The shoe features a durable leather upper and a supportive rubber outsole, making it suitable for everyday wear. It’s an incredibly popular sneaker and with new colorways coming out all the time, it shows no signs of slowing down.

Over the years, Nike has released various colorways and collaborations, adding to its appeal among sneaker enthusiasts. The Nike Dunk Low continues to be a timeless and versatile choice for casual fashion and streetwear. Now, the sneaker model is collaborating with the NFL team Miami Dolphins. Miami has a great history of winning on the field, but they are dressed in a colorway array of vibrant colors. This sneaker embodies both the team and the city in a flawless Nike Dunk Low and is dropping early this year.

"Miami Dolphins" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneaker features a blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The upper features a white leather base with blue leather overlays, similar to the Miami Dolphins jersey colors. The Nike Swoosh is a vibrant orange, just like the sun in the Dolphins’ logo. Also, the sneakers feature white laces with blue Nike branding on the tongue. Finally, the heel features orange leather with white Nike lettering.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Miami Dolphins” will be released on January 17th, 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

