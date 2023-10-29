Nike SB Blazer Mid x Welcome Skateboarding Releasing In 2023

The Nike SB Blazer Mid, a classic skate shoe, blends style and performance. Its iconic silhouette, with a mid-top design, provides ankle support while delivering a sleek look. The shoe's durable suede and leather upper ensures long-lasting skate sessions. Exciting news on the horizon: Nike SB and Welcome Skateboarding are teaming up for a collaboration. This partnership will likely bring fresh, unique designs to the Blazer Mid, combining Nike's expertise with Welcome's skateboarding influence. Sneakerheads and skaters eagerly await this collaboration's release.

The Nike SB Blazer Mid boasts a responsive Zoom Air unit in the sock liner, offering superb cushioning for high-impact landings. The herringbone-patterned outsole provides excellent grip and board feel, enhancing overall performance. With its versatile style, the Blazer Mid transcends skateboarding culture, making it a fashion-forward choice for both skaters and sneaker enthusiasts. This shoe's upcoming collaboration with Welcome Skateboarding promises to take it to new heights, attracting even more attention from those who appreciate quality footwear and skateboarding culture.

Welcome Skateboarding x Nike SB Blazer Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a white, thick midsole. A sail leather constructs the uppers, with more sail overlays and intricate hints of dark red. Also, black and white laces add another detail, and the tongue features gold Nike and Welcome Skateboarding branding. The heels feature “Casa Welcome Madrid” in gold stitching. Overall, this pair is definitely a nice collaboration that is resulting in a clean pair of kicks.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike SB Blazer Mid x Welcome Skateboarding is being released during this holiday season. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

