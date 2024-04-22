Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “Coconut Milk/Light Dew” Coming Soon

Get ready to elevate your sneaker game with the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 in its upcoming "Coconut Milk/Light Dew" colorway. This sleek iteration of the classic silhouette is sure to turn heads with its refreshing color palette and modern design. Featuring a coconut milk base accented by light blue details, the AJ1 Zoom CMFT 2 offers a clean and sophisticated look that is perfect for any occasion. The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 combines the iconic design of the AJ1 with modern comfort technologies to create a shoe that is both stylish and functional.

The "Coconut Milk/Light Dew" colorway adds a fresh twist to the classic AJ1 silhouette. It offers a modern take on a timeless favorite. The soft tones of coconut milk and light blue create a calming and serene aesthetic that is perfect for the spring and summer seasons. Whether you're pairing them with jeans and a t-shirt or dressing them up, the AJ1 Zoom CMFT 2 is sure to complement any outfit. The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 in the "Coconut Milk/Light Dew" colorway will fly off the shelves.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Mid “Oxidized Green” Officially Unveiled

"Coconut Milk/Light Dew" Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2

Image via Nike

The sneakers have a tan rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. A tan suede constructs the uppers, with slightly lighter suede overlays. A hollow Nike Swoosh is on the sides, and tan laces complete the design. The Wings logo is above the Swoosh outlined in light blue. Vibrant Nike branding is located on the tongues, adding more light blue to the color palette. Overall, this pair features a cohesive colorway with differents shades of tan with blue details.

More Photos

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “Coconut Milk/Light Dew” will be released at some point in 2024. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $125 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD “University Red” Officially Revealed

[Via]