Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “Dark Powder Blue” Official Photos

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2, a fusion of classic aesthetics and modern comfort, continues to make waves in the sneaker world. The buzz among sneaker enthusiasts revolves around the forthcoming "Dark Powder Blue" colorway. The "Dark Powder Blue" colorway is a nod to the Air Jordan legacy, blending the iconic blue with a modern twist. This fresh iteration adds a contemporary spin to a timeless design. This Air Jordan model excels in style and comfort.

With responsive cushioning and premium materials, it's a versatile choice for both everyday wear and on-court action. It's a testament to Jordan Brand's commitment to both performance and fashion. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the "Dark Powder Blue" colorway. It's not just another sneaker; it's a statement of classic design meeting contemporary aesthetics. The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 in "Dark Powder Blue" promises to be a must-have addition for collectors and those who seek style and comfort in one package. Get ready to elevate your sneaker game with this upcoming release.

"Dark Powder Blue" Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2

Image via Nike

The sneakers have a vibrant blue rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. A darker blue suede constructs the uppers, with slightly off-white suede overlays. A blue Nike Swoosh is on the sides, and cream laces complete the design. The Wings logo is above the Swoosh outlined in darker blue. Vibrant Nike branding is located on the tongues, adding more blue to the color palette. Overall, this pair features a cohesive colorway with differents shades of blue.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “Dark Powder Blue” will be released in March of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

