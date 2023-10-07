Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “Día De Muertos” Drop Details

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 combines iconic style with modern comfort. It's a sneaker that blends heritage and innovation seamlessly. With its Zoom Air technology, it ensures a responsive and cushioned ride. They will release the "Día De Muertos" colorway to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, paying tribute to the rich culture and history. This upcoming release features vibrant colors and intricate detailing, making it a standout addition to the collection. The sneaker boasts premium materials and craftsmanship, providing durability and support for all-day wear.

Its iconic silhouette and classic Wings logo remain intact, capturing the essence of the original AJ1. The "Día De Muertos" edition takes it a step further, with unique design elements that honor Hispanic heritage. Whether you're a sneaker enthusiast or a cultural aficionado, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "Día De Muertos" is a must-have. It's a stylish reminder of the importance of diversity and the impact of sportswear in celebrating cultural identity. Step into a piece of history with every stride.

"Día De Muertos" Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a sail rubber sole, with a midsole that bears a black-to-sail gradient look. A leather constructs the uppers, with weathered leather. Black details pay respects to Latin American treasures, and black laces complement the midsole. A black Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides, and the "Zoom Air" logo is featured on the black tongue. Overall, this pair features Hispanic Heritage Month accents and can be worn all year round.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “Día De Muertos” will be released on October 21st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $165 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

