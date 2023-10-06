Nike Air Max Plus x Patta “FC Barcelona” New Release Date

The Nike Air Max Plus is a sneaker known for its unique design. With its distinctive wavy upper and visible Air cushioning, it stands out. Initially designed for running, it has evolved into a stylish option. Its popularity stems from its comfort and striking appearance. The Air Max Plus offers various color combinations, catering to different styles. The Nike Air Max Plus continues to be a symbol of both sport and street culture, maintaining its impact in the world of sneakers.

Patta is a renowned streetwear brand with global influence. Based in Amsterdam, it offers a diverse range of clothing and accessories. Patta's designs are bold and reflect urban culture. Since its inception, the brand has collaborated with various artists and labels, further enhancing its reputation. Patta's impact on street fashion is significant, resonating with those who appreciate its authentic and distinctive style. With a strong online and physical presence, Patta remains a major player in the streetwear scene.

“FC Barcelona” Patta x Nike Air Max Plus

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a black and white midsole. The midsole features multiple air bubbles, a staple of the Nike Air Max family. A gradient mesh constructs the uppers, transitioning from blue to purple with red tones. The laces feature the FC Barcelona emblem, and the sides boast two Nike Swooshes. The Patta logo is located on the tongue, and the "Tuned Air" is on the heel.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Plus x Patta “FC Barcelona” will be released on October 17th, with a small Patta release on the 13th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

