Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “FIBA” Coming Soon

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 is a sneaker that blends comfort and style. With its design, it offers a modern twist to the classic Jordan 1. The shoe features Zoom Air cushioning, adding comfort for both sports and daily wear. Initially made for basketball, the Zoom CMFT 2’s popularity extends to street fashion. The shoe’s mix of materials and color options provides a unique and versatile look. Distinctive design elements, like the Jordan logo and the branding on the tongue, make the Zoom CMFT 2 stand out. Its variety of color choices enables wearers to match their tastes.

The shoe reflects Jordan’s commitment to innovation and performance in its construction. Its blend of comfort and adaptability makes it a favored choice for athletes and sneaker fans. While not as famous as other Air Jordan models, the Zoom CMFT 2 has found its place with its mix of style and comfort. It reminds us that even in a world of bold designs, there’s room for a sneaker that combines performance and trendiness. Whether you’re on or off the court, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 effortlessly blends both aspects, making it a desired choice for those seeking fashion and comfort in their footwear.

“FIBA” Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2

Image via Nike

The sneakers have a light grey rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. Light grey materials make sup the base of the uppers and lighter grey overlays and a gold Nike Swoosh adds extra details. A gold Air Jordan Wings logo and light gold laces add extra touches. Also, gold “Zoom Air” branding can be found on the tongue, once again in gold.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "FIBA" will be released at some point in 2023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

