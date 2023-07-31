Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “Legend Coffee” Revealed

Another new Air Jordan 1 variation is on the way.

BYAlexander Cole
Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “Legend Coffee” Revealed

Overall, the Air Jordan 1 is one of the greatest sneakers ever created. Although a lot of people already own a colorway or two of these, they will never go out of style. This is one of those all-time classics that continues to be an amazing addition to any wardrobe. In fact, Jumpman is always looking to innovate with this shoe. One of the more recent variations of this shoe is the Zoom CMFT 2, which has been getting some great offerings as of late.

Of course, the key difference between this Air Jordan 1 and others is the fact that this shoe has a zoom midsole to it. For many, this may not justify straying from the High OG. However, there are some other key elements at play with this sneaker. There are more materials around the cuff, and at times, the shoe will stray away from using just leather on the upper, which gives a unique feel. Below, you can find the brand-new “Legend Coffee” colorway that will certainly turn a few heads.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Mid “White/Black” First Photos

“Legend Coffee” Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

Firstly, this shoe has some light beige on the base of the shoe, which includes the toe box and the side panels. Secondly, the overlays here have more of a deeper brown to them, which gives that coffee feel. There is an even darker brown on the Nike swoosh and the outsole, which helps bring the whole shoe together. If you are a fan of these neutral tones, then this will be a great shoe for you.

More Photos

At the time of writing this, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 in “Legend Coffee” does not have a release date. However, it will likely release for a price of about $150 USD which is fairly standard and affordable. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Jumpman
Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit
Air Jordan 1
Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Mid “Desert” Coming Soon

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.