Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “Legend Coffee” Revealed

Overall, the Air Jordan 1 is one of the greatest sneakers ever created. Although a lot of people already own a colorway or two of these, they will never go out of style. This is one of those all-time classics that continues to be an amazing addition to any wardrobe. In fact, Jumpman is always looking to innovate with this shoe. One of the more recent variations of this shoe is the Zoom CMFT 2, which has been getting some great offerings as of late.

Of course, the key difference between this Air Jordan 1 and others is the fact that this shoe has a zoom midsole to it. For many, this may not justify straying from the High OG. However, there are some other key elements at play with this sneaker. There are more materials around the cuff, and at times, the shoe will stray away from using just leather on the upper, which gives a unique feel. Below, you can find the brand-new “Legend Coffee” colorway that will certainly turn a few heads.

“Legend Coffee” Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

Firstly, this shoe has some light beige on the base of the shoe, which includes the toe box and the side panels. Secondly, the overlays here have more of a deeper brown to them, which gives that coffee feel. There is an even darker brown on the Nike swoosh and the outsole, which helps bring the whole shoe together. If you are a fan of these neutral tones, then this will be a great shoe for you.

More Photos

At the time of writing this, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 in “Legend Coffee” does not have a release date. However, it will likely release for a price of about $150 USD which is fairly standard and affordable. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit

