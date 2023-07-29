Air Jordan 1 Mid “Desert” Coming Soon

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is a popular sneaker that’s widely recognized in the sneaker community. It features a mid-top design, offering a balanced and versatile styled sneaker. With its iconic silhouette similar to the AJ1, the shoe boasts a timeless and classic look. As a more affordable option compared to the Air Jordan 1 High, the Air Jordan 1 Mid appeals to many sneaker fans for its accessible price point. It comes in a variety of colorways, catering to different preferences and styles.

Despite being a mid-top version, the Air Jordan 1 Mid holds its own in the sneaker world and has become a sought-after item in sneaker culture. Its enduring popularity and widespread recognition make it a staple in sneaker collections worldwide. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Desert”, exploring its design. This sneaker is clean and is releasing soon, so get ready because this pair is going to be hot when it drops.

“Desert” Air Jordan 1 Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a desert-colored rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. The upper has a white leather base with desert leather overlays. A white Wings logo can be found right above the black Nike Swoosh. White Jordan branding can be found on the tongue. Overall, these sneakers are clean and simple. The colorway is not too vibrant and will fit subtly into any outfit. The Mid truly is a sneaker that has taken off, and we will continue to see more colorways released.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Desert” is releasing on August 26th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

