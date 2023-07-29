Jordan Tatum 1 “Denim” Coming Soon

The Jordan Tatum 1 is a notable sneaker collaboration between Jordan Brand and the American professional basketball player, Jayson Tatum. This unique shoe takes inspiration from the classic Air Jordan 1 silhouette and adds personalized touches that reflect Tatum’s style both on and off the court. Featuring premium materials and attention to detail, the Jordan Tatum 1 showcases a combination of suede and smooth leather on its upper, creating a luxurious yet sporty look.

The shoe’s color scheme and branding pay homage to Tatum’s roots and basketball journey. In this article, we’ll dive into Jordan Tatum 1 “Denim.” This sneaker is the perfect combination of high performance and style. It’s built to handle Tatum’s explosive basketball play but also features a clean and simple color scheme that also looks great off the court. Overall, these sneakers are highly anticipated and definitely going to be big.

“Denim” Jordan Tatum 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum sole with a clean white midsole. The upper features blue mesh to allow for breathability and maximum comfort during heavy play. The laces match the upper as they are a light blue and the sock liner and tongue are a darker blue. A red Jayson Tatum logo can be found on the tongue and a red Jumpman can be found on the upper, near the heel. The heels feature a golf heel tab with Tatum’s logo and his signature. Overall, these sneakers are dressed in a clean colorway and hopefully fans will see Tatum suiting up in this pair next season.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Tatum 1 “Denim” is releasing on August 10th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

