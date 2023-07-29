Nike Dunk Low “Industrial Blue” Release Details

The Nike Dunk Low is a beloved sneaker silhouette that has been a staple in the sneaker world since its original release in 1985. With a low-top design and clean lines, the Dunk Low has become a go-to choice for sneaker enthusiasts and casual wearers alike. Originally designed for basketball, the Nike Dunk Low quickly found its way into everyday fashion, becoming an essential part of streetwear culture. Its timeless appeal lies in its simplicity, making it easy to pair with various outfits and styles.

Among the many colorways and collaborations, the Nike Dunk Low “Industrial Blue” has a captivating blend of blue tones and clean detailing. This particular pair has garnered attention and admiration from fans of the Dunk series, contributing to the silhouette’s massive popularity. With a legacy that spans decades, the Nike Dunk Low continues to be a symbol of style, comfort, and cultural significance in the world of sneakers. The “Industrial Blue” edition adds another sneaker to Dunk Low’s history, appealing to sneaker lovers.

“Industrial Blue” Nike Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a clean midsole. The uppers are constructed from a white leather base with black and blue nubuck overlays. The Nike Swoosh is industrial blue but features black edges as if it was burned on. The laces as well as the sock liner are black. The tongue features blue Nike branding whereas the heel features white Nike branding. Overall, this is a clean silhouette with a classic colorway that’s hard to go wrong.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Industrial Blue” will release on August 11th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

