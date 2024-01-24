Nike Dunk Low “Light Armory Blue” Drop Details

The Nike Dunk Low, a symbol of casual style, is set to impress with its upcoming "Light Armory Blue" colorway. This iteration brings a refreshing and modern aesthetic to the iconic silhouette. The "Light Armory Blue" Dunk Low features a serene blue hue that adds a subtle yet stylish touch to the classic design. The colorway combines versatility and trendiness, making it a go-to choice for various occasions. Overall, known for its comfortable fit and straightforward design, the Dunk Low remains a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts.

The upcoming release enhances its appeal with a contemporary twist, showcasing the enduring charm of this iconic silhouette. With clean lines and a muted yet distinctive color palette, the "Light Armory Blue" Dunk Low promises to be a versatile addition to any sneaker collection. Whether hitting the streets or making a statement, this upcoming release exemplifies the Dunk Low's ability to seamlessly blend comfort and fashion in a single pair of sneakers.

“Light Armory Blue” Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a light blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Further, the uppers are constructed from a white leather base with more white leather overlays. Also, a light armory blue leather Swoosh is found on the sides. Finally, more Nike branding on the tongues and heels is present.

More Photos

House Of Heat reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Light Armory Blue” will be released later this summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

