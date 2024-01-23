Air Jordan Mule Golf "Bred" Release Date Revealed

If you are hearing about the Air Jordan Mule Golf for the first time, you probably aren't the only one. Overall, this is a brand-new silhouette that Jumpman has cooked up for all of the golfing aficionados out there. Michael Jordan himself loved to play golf, so it should come as no surprise that his basketball shoes have been given the golf treatment. However, it seems like now, Jumpman has been interested in delivering sneakers that are made from scratch. Albeit with those obvious Jumpman flares.

For instance, this new Air Jordan Mule Golf has a bit of a resemblance to the Air Jordan 1. From the Nike swoosh placement to the way the overlays are positioned, you can tell that this is a Jordan 1-inspired shoe. However, the very clear difference here is how the cuff is a bit cropped. Moreover, you have no laces to be found here. To make matters more obvious, the first colorway is going to be the iconic "Bred." This simply means the shoe is comprised of black and red.

Firstly, this shoe is given a black base, particularly on the overlays. Secondly, we get red on the toe box, the Nike swoosh, and the back heel. Furthermore, the midsole is white and the outsole is red. The outsole even has those golf spikes on the bottom for increased traction. Once again, it shows how amazing Jumpman is at making these golf shoes.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, you will be able to cop these new golf shoes as of February 2nd. Moreover, the offering is going to run you $110 USD which is a fairly modest price. Either way, if you need something for the golf course, then you are probably going to enjoy these. Let us know what you think of this new offering, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will always keep you informed on new releases.

