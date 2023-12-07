Air Jordan 6 Low Golf “Smoke” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 6 Low Golf shoes bring a cool style perfect for the golf course. They've got a sleek leather base that's got a smoky vibe, kind of like cigar smoke swirling around. Alongside that, there are some White leather parts that give a nice contrast, making the shoes pop. And don't miss the touches of Tour Yellow, adding a splash of vibrant color to the mix. What's cool about these shoes is how they combine a smooth look with functionality. They're not just stylish; they're designed to keep you steady while you're playing golf.

The special traction on the bottom helps you keep your grip, whether you're swinging or walking on the grass. Coming soon is the "Smoke" colorway of these Air Jordan 6 Low Golf shoes. This version is all about those smoky tones, giving off a classy and sophisticated feel. With a mix of gray shades and crisp white accents, these shoes are set to make a statement on the green while keeping you comfortable and looking sharp. Overall, these sneakers feature a clean colorway and golf-ready details to hold up on the course.

Read More: Air Jordan 13 “Blue Grey” Gets A First Look

"Smoke" Air Jordan 6 Low Golf

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black and blue sole with spikes to keep traction on the course. A white and yellow midsole also features an air bubble below the heels. A smokey leather, meant to symbolize cigar smoke, constructs the base of the uppers. Also, white leather overlays complete the design. A gold Jumpman is present on the tongue and the sneakers feature yellow detailing on the heels.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 6 Low Golf “Smoke” will be released on December 15th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Tyga & MSCHF Lose Ruling In Vans Trademark Infringement Case

[Via]