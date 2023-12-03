Nike Dunk Low “Photo Blue” Gets New Photos

The Nike Dunk Low is set to drop in an upcoming "Photo Blue" colorway, adding a vibrant twist to this classic silhouette. Known for its timeless style, the Dunk Low remains a favorite among sneaker fans worldwide. This new iteration boasts striking "Photo Blue" accents that pop against a clean white base, delivering a fresh and eye-catching look. The Dunk Low's sleek design combined with this bold colorway makes it stand out as a statement piece.

Nike's dedication to blending heritage with contemporary style shines through in this release, offering a modern take on a beloved sneaker. The "Photo Blue" edition captures attention with its vivid hues, promising to be a sought-after addition to any sneaker collection. Sneakerheads eagerly anticipate the drop of this Dunk Low, anticipating the fusion of iconic design and vibrant color that defines this upcoming release. Overall, we do not doubt that this pair will be a hit in the spring of 2024.

Read More: Air Jordan 11 “Gratitude” Gets New Unboxing Video

"Photo Blue" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a vibrant blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. A white leather constructs the base of the uppers, with light grey leather overlays. White laces and a white tongue complete the sneakers. Also, a blue leather Swoosh adorns the sides. Finally, blue Nike branding is found on the tongue of the sneakers and also on the heels. Overall, this pair takes on a clean and cohesive color scheme that will look great with just about any outfit.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Photo Blue” will be released in the spring of 2024. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nikea

Read More: Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Reverse Grinch" Unboxing Video

[Via]