Nike Dunk Low Twist “Glacier Blue” Officially Revealed

A women's exclusive Dunk Twist coming this summer.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low Twist “Glacier Blue” will be released on in the Summer of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a light blue rubber sole with a clean white midsole. Also, the upper features a white leather base with light blue leather overlays. Further, the Nike Swoosh is semi-translucent. Moreover, light blue laces and a light blue heel tab complete the design. Puffy Nike branding can be found on the tongues. Overall, this pair features a clean colorway, combining white and light blue tones, to create a cohesive sneaker.

The Nike Dunk Low Twist is set to make waves with its upcoming "Glacier Blue" colorway. This new release features a crisp white base, offering a clean and fresh look. The light blue overlays provide a cool, refreshing contrast, adding a unique twist to the classic Dunk silhouette. Also, the upper is constructed from premium leather, ensuring durability and a high-quality feel. The white base serves as the perfect canvas, highlighting the soft blue accents on the overlays, Swoosh, and heel tab.

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.