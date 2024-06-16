Nike Dunk Low Twist “Glacier Blue” Officially Revealed

The Nike Dunk Low Twist is set to make waves with its upcoming "Glacier Blue" colorway. This new release features a crisp white base, offering a clean and fresh look. The light blue overlays provide a cool, refreshing contrast, adding a unique twist to the classic Dunk silhouette. Also, the upper is constructed from premium leather, ensuring durability and a high-quality feel. The white base serves as the perfect canvas, highlighting the soft blue accents on the overlays, Swoosh, and heel tab.
The padded collar and cushioned midsole offer excellent support, making these sneakers ideal for all-day wear. The perforations on the toe box enhance breathability, ensuring your feet stay cool and comfortable. The "Glacier Blue" colorway is perfect for sneaker enthusiasts looking to add a fresh, versatile pair to their collection. Its stylish design is suitable for both casual and sporty looks, making it a must-have for any wardrobe. With its blend of classic elements and modern flair, the Nike Dunk Low Twist "Glacier Blue" is sure to be a hit.
"Glacier Blue" Nike Dunk Low Twist
The sneakers feature a light blue rubber sole with a clean white midsole. Also, the upper features a white leather base with light blue leather overlays. Further, the Nike Swoosh is semi-translucent. Moreover, light blue laces and a light blue heel tab complete the design. Puffy Nike branding can be found on the tongues. Overall, this pair features a clean colorway, combining white and light blue tones, to create a cohesive sneaker.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low Twist “Glacier Blue” will be released on in the Summer of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
