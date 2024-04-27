Nike Dunk Low Twist “Coconut Milk” Official Photos Revealed

Introducing the Nike Dunk Low Twist in its upcoming "Coconut Milk" colorway, a blend of sophistication and style. With a white leather base complemented by coconut milk leather overlays, these sneakers offer a refreshing take on the classic Dunk Low silhouette. The Nike Dunk Low Twist is known for its unique design elements that set it apart from traditional Dunk Lows. The "Coconut Milk" colorway continues this trend, adding a touch of elegance to the iconic silhouette. The combination of the white base and coconut milk overlays creates a clean and timeless aesthetic that's perfect for any occasion.

Whether you're hitting the streets or hanging out with friends, the Dunk Low Twist is ready to keep up with your active lifestyle. The "Coconut Milk" colorway is a testament to the Dunk Low Twist's ability to evolve with the times while staying true to its roots. Sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating the release of this stylish and versatile pair. With its clean design and subtle color palette, the Nike Dunk Low Twist "Coconut Milk" is sure to become a staple in any sneaker collection.

Read More: Air Jordan 13 “Dune Red” Official Retailer Photos

"Coconut Milk" Nike Dunk Low Twist

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a coconut milk rubber sole with a clean midsole. White leather constructs the base of the uppers, with coconut milk leather overlays. A coconut milk Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, and it extends past the sneakers. A puffy tongue features coconut milk and white Nike branding, and the heel also features puffier materials than the traditional Dunk Low.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Dunk Low Twist “Coconut Milk” will be released sometime this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Black Raspberry” Coming Soon

[Via]