Nike Dunk Low Twist “Coconut Milk” Official Photos Revealed

BYBen Atkinson30 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nike-Dunk-Low-Twist-Coconut-Milk-DZ2794-104-4
Image via Nike

A light new colorway for the Twist.

Introducing the Nike Dunk Low Twist in its upcoming "Coconut Milk" colorway, a blend of sophistication and style. With a white leather base complemented by coconut milk leather overlays, these sneakers offer a refreshing take on the classic Dunk Low silhouette. The Nike Dunk Low Twist is known for its unique design elements that set it apart from traditional Dunk Lows. The "Coconut Milk" colorway continues this trend, adding a touch of elegance to the iconic silhouette. The combination of the white base and coconut milk overlays creates a clean and timeless aesthetic that's perfect for any occasion.

Whether you're hitting the streets or hanging out with friends, the Dunk Low Twist is ready to keep up with your active lifestyle. The "Coconut Milk" colorway is a testament to the Dunk Low Twist's ability to evolve with the times while staying true to its roots. Sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating the release of this stylish and versatile pair. With its clean design and subtle color palette, the Nike Dunk Low Twist "Coconut Milk" is sure to become a staple in any sneaker collection.

Read More: Air Jordan 13 “Dune Red” Official Retailer Photos

"Coconut Milk" Nike Dunk Low Twist

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a coconut milk rubber sole with a clean midsole. White leather constructs the base of the uppers, with coconut milk leather overlays. A coconut milk Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, and it extends past the sneakers. A puffy tongue features coconut milk and white Nike branding, and the heel also features puffier materials than the traditional Dunk Low.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Dunk Low Twist “Coconut Milk” will be released sometime this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Black Raspberry” Coming Soon

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Nike-Dunk-Low-Next-Nature-Coconut-Milk-Smokey-Mauve-DD1873-103-4SneakersNike Dunk Low Next Nature “Coconut Milk/Smokey Mauve” Details5.5K
Nike-Air-Force-1-07-SE-Just-Do-It-Coconut-Milk-Playful-Pink-FB8251-101-4SneakersNike Air Force 1 ’07 SE “Just Do It” Release Details8.2K
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersJordan Spizike Low “Coconut Milk” First Photos9.0K
Nike-SB-Dunk-Low-City-of-Love-4SneakersNike SB Dunk Low “City of Love” Official Photos Revealed684