Nike Dunk Low Twist “Sanddrift” Drops December 13th

The Nike Dunk Low Twist is a popular shoe known for its classic style and comfort. It's a favorite among sneaker fans for its timeless design and versatility. Now, Nike is gearing up to release a new colorway called "Sanddrift," and it's generating a lot of excitement. The "Sanddrift" colorway of the Dunk Low Twist promises a fresh and stylish look. Anticipated to complement various outfits, the shoe features a blend of sandy beige tones with hints of earthy colors, exuding a laid-back and fashionable vibe, making it a go-to choice for everyday wear.

Sneaker enthusiasts are eager to get their hands on the "Sanddrift" Dunk Low Twist because of its simplicity and versatility. The Dunk's classic silhouette, combined with this new colorway, is expected to turn heads and become a sought-after addition to sneaker collections. Nike's ability to reinvent classic models like the Dunk Low Twist with exciting color combinations continues to attract sneaker fans. Overall, the anticipation for the "Sanddrift" release is proof of its ongoing popularity in the sneaker world.

"Sanddrift" Nike Dunk Low Twist

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a sanddrift rubber sole with a clean sail midsole. White leather constructs the base of the uppers, with more sanddrift leather overlays. Also, a sanddrift Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, and it extends past the sneakers. A puffy tongue features sanddrift and sill Nike branding, and the heel also features puffier materials than the traditional Dunk Low.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low Twist “Sanddrift” will be released tomorrow, December 13th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]