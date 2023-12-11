Air Jordan 8 x SoleFly "Mi Casa Es Su Casa" Drop Details

The Air Jordan 8 is an iconic sneaker loved for its sleek design and high performance. It first stepped onto the scene in 1993, showcasing a unique silhouette with crisscross straps inspired by a fighter jet. Its bold style made it a hit on and off the basketball court. Now, the Air Jordan 8 is teaming up with SoleFly for an exciting collaboration. The new "Mi Casa Es Su Casa" colorway celebrates the bond between Michael Jordan's love for basketball and his home. The name translates to "My House Is Your House," reflecting the welcoming spirit of MJ's abode.

This collaboration is generating buzz among sneakerheads and Jordan enthusiasts. The design reportedly features a mix of vibrant colors and premium materials, staying true to the Air Jordan legacy while adding a fresh twist. SoleFly's involvement promises a unique take on the classic silhouette, infusing it with their distinctive style. The partnership merges the best of both worlds: Jordan Brand's heritage and SoleFly's contemporary flair. Sneaker aficionados eagerly anticipate the release, expecting the fusion of Air Jordan 8's timeless design with SoleFly's innovative touch to make these kicks a coveted addition to any collection.

"Mi Casa Es Su Casa" SoleFly x Air Jordan 8

The sneakers feature a dark navy blue rubber sole and a white sail midsole. A sail material constructs the base of the uppers, with more white leather overlays. Red and black accents can be found around the sneakers, and the straps feature both "23" and "SF" branding. A Jumpman logo is featured on the tongue.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 8 x SoleFly "Mi Casa Es Su Casa" is going to drop on December 16th. Also, the retail price will be $225 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

