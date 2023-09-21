Air Jordan 1 KO Low “Kentucky” Officially Unveiled

The Air Jordan 1 KO Low is a sleek and sporty sneaker that combines iconic style with modern comfort. This low-top version of the classic Air Jordan 1 boasts a streamlined silhouette, making it a versatile choice for both on and off the court. Its design features a blend of leather and canvas materials, providing durability and a unique texture. One of the most anticipated releases for the Air Jordan 1 KO Low is the "Kentucky" colorway. With its striking blue and white color scheme, this upcoming release pays homage to the University of Kentucky's basketball team, known for its rich history and passionate fan base.

The combination of deep blue and crisp white on the shoe's upper is both eye-catching and nostalgic, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike. The Air Jordan 1 KO Low continues to be a popular choice among sneakerheads and athletes, thanks to its timeless design and comfortable fit. Whether you're hitting the court or adding a touch of retro style to your everyday look, these kicks are sure to turn heads and keep you feeling fresh.

Read More: Air Jordan 8 x SoleFly “Mi Casa Es Su Casa” First Look

"Kentucky" Air Jordan 1 KO Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark blue rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. A white canvas constructs the base of the uppers, with blue canvas uppers. Blue laces and a blue leather Nike Swoosh complete the design. Blue Nike branding is featured on the white tongues, continuing the theme of the sneakers. A Jordan Wings logo can be found on the leather heel, in white stitching.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 KO Low “Kentucky” will be released at some point this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 4 Craft “Medium Olive” Has A New Release Date

[Via]