If you are a fan of the Air Jordan 13, then you have definitely been subjected to some amazing colorways over the years. This is a shoe that was huge in the late 90s, and since that time, it has continued to be popular. You can’t go wrong with this silhouette, and Jordan Brand knows it.

There have been some dope Air Jordan 13 collaborations over these past few years. CLOT has an amazing Jordan 13, although Jumpman is looking to hand off the silhouette to someone else. Thankfully, it’s a brand that Jordan Brand has worked with in the past.

Image via Nike

SoleFly x Air Jordan 13

According to Sneaker News, Nike recently dropped off the official images for the SoleFly x Jordan 13. SoleFly has worked with Jumpman quite a bit over the years, and now, they have an amazing AJ13 on the horizon.

In the official images throughout this article, you can see some beautiful and familiar colors. The most obvious detail is the light blue upper that engulfs the sides. Additionally, the mudguard is grey, while the toe box and tongue are a creamy shade of beige.

Air Jordan 13 – Image via Nike

SoleFly and Jordan Brand collaborations usually get released around the Super Bowl. They are also done around Art Basel, which is in SoleFly’s home city of Miami. Fans are always eager to get their hands on the latest SoleFly x Jumpman collabs, and we’re sure this Air Jordan 13 is going to be absolutely no different.

Release Details

At the time of writing this, the SoleFly x AJ13 collaboration does not yet have a release date. That said, be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

SoleFly – Image via Nike

Air Jordan 13 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]