Overall, the Air Jordan 13 is a silhouette that you cannot go wrong with. It is a model that debuted back in the late 90s, and to this day, it has remained relevant. This is all thanks to a plethora of great new colorways, as well as some pretty awesome retro variants.

Consequently, Jumpman has decided to keep the Air Jordan 13 momentum going. In any given year, so many Jordans are released that it can be hard to keep up. When it comes to the AJ13, however, it is clear that Jordan Brand likes to pick its spots. Subsequently, that has led to the “Black-University Blue” color scheme.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 13 “University Blue”

In the official images below, you can see this brand-new offering. We have teased this one before, and it is clear that Jumpman has a hit here. After all, University Blue is a color that fans adore, especially when you consider how it is tied to the Tar Heels and Michael Jordan’s tenure at the school.

Firstly, this shoe begins with a black base. From the toe box to the side panels, this shoe hits you with a heavy dose of black. Secondly, the mudguard and back heel get the UNC treatment. These elements blend together to form a unique sneaker that is going to make a lot of sneakerheads happy.

University Blue – Image via Nike

Overall, the Jordan 13 is a great shoe, and these colors complement the model quite nicely. Hopefully, 2023 brings us plenty more Jordan 13s that will complete any large collection.

Release Details

It has officially been confirmed that these kicks will officially be hitting the market on Friday, December 23rd for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 13 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

