Over the years, the Air Jordan 13 has seen a nice big resurgence. This is a model that is always getting some new colorways, and there are also some retros included in this. Overall, fans have enjoyed these new offerings quite a bit. Thankfully, more is on the way.

If there is one thing Jordan Brand has done well over the years, it’s keeping a lot of its sneakers fresh. A lot of these models came out years ago, which means some trends have come and gone. However, there is a timeless nature about these shoes that Jumpman has identified.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 13 “Black & UNC”

Recently, the latest colorway of the Air Jordan 13 was officially unveiled. For now, there is no concrete name for the shoe, however, “Black-University Blue” seems to be the consensus for now. Upon looking at these official images, you can’t help but love these.

Firstly, the shoe begins with a mostly black upper. The all-over black look works well on this shoe, especially when paired with the university blue aesthetic. For instance, this popping shade of blue shows up on the mudguard, as well as the back heel. Lastly, the green “23” is found on the back heel, which was a huge staple of the Air Jordan 13.

Jordan Brand – Image via Nike

If you are a fan of the AJ13, you know that this shoe has the same color-blocking as the “Bred” model. The main difference here is the fact that the red is replaced by a familiar shade of blue that works wonderfully with this silhouette. Overall, we’re sure fans are going to appreciate these thoroughly.

Release Details

If you are a fan of this shoe, you will be able to grab it as of December 23rd for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think of these, down in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Air Jordan 13 – Image via Nike

Image via Nike

[Via]