Throughout the 90s, Michael Jordan and Tinker Hatfield came out with some amazing Jumpman models, including the Air Jordan 13. The Jordan 13 had a few great cameos in pop culture, and it was also a big fan favorite. Unfortunately, MJ never got to wear these while hosting a Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Despite this, Jordan Brand has dropped plenty of AJ13 colorways over the past few years. Next year, the shoe will celebrate its 25th anniversary, which means some great models are on the horizon. Thankfully, plenty of Instagram accounts are coming through with teasers.

Basketball legend Michael Jordan walks in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 08, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Air Jordan 13 “Wolf Grey”

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakereheadz, we now have a Photoshop rendering of the Air Jordan 13 “Wolf Grey.” This is a completely new colorway, which is great news for fans. A few Jordan 13 retros should be expected next year as well, but it’s always nice to have something new.

In the image below, you can see how the majority of the upper is covered in white leather. Additionally, the aforementioned wolf grey is placed on the mudguard and the back heel. Lastly, we have some red on the Jumpman logo and even the outsole.

Overall, this is shaping up to be another great Air Jordan 13 colorway. The brand has really been outdoing itself as of late, and they just keep getting better and better. Hopefully, Jumpman can keep up the momentum throughout the year.

Release Rumors

According to the post above, this shoe is dropping on July 1st. This release date has yet to be confirmed, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments down below.

