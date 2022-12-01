Jumpman fans have been patiently waiting for the SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 collaboration ever since it was revealed. Of course, SoleFly and Jordan Brand have worked together a ton in the past. Additionally, these collaborations have always had some unique storytelling.

When it comes to the Air Jordan 13 specifically, it is fairly hard to go wrong. It is a shoe that lends itself well to unique colorways, and Jordan Brand is always trying to experiment. As it pertains to their new collab with SoleFly, it is clear that Jumpman was on a different level.

Solefly x Air Jordan 13

In the official images below, you can see how this brand-new model contains some light blue aesthetics. From there, we also have a nice sail material on top, with some grey added for good measure. According to SoleFly, this is not a reference to UNC. Instead, it is a reference to Michael Jordan’s yacht called Catch23.

Per SoleFly:

“The ripstop upper highlights aquatic performance materials that keep us moving, while the welded side panel showcases a feature you’d see in maritime vessels. The iconic holographic jewel at the heel and outsole resembles the reflections of the sea and like a yacht with its name.”

Overall, this collaboration has a unique storytelling element that fans will most certainly appreciate. Jumpman does this type of stuff extremely well, and bringing SoleFly along for the ride was a great idea. Hopefully, this partnership continues well into the future.

Release Details

If you are thinking of grabbing these, you will be able to do so as of Friday, December 2nd over at solefly.com. Additionally, the release will happen exactly at 10 AM EST. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from the sneaker world.

