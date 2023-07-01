The Nike Dunk Low Twist is a unique sneaker that stands out from the traditional Nike Dunk Low. It features a distinctive colorway and design that catches attention. The shoe combines leather and suede materials for a premium look. It retains the classic Dunk Low silhouette known for its versatility and comfort. Also, the Twist version incorporates a twist-like pattern on the overlays and a different Swoosh, adding a touch of style. Overall, sneaker enthusiasts appreciate its distinct aesthetic, making it a popular choice for those seeking a standout look.

The “Panda” colorway is a popular design that features a black and white color combination, resembling the colors of a panda bear. It is commonly used in sneakers and other fashion items. The “Panda” colorway is known for its simple and clean aesthetic, creating a timeless and versatile look. The contrast between the black and white colors adds a visually appealing element to the design. Many people are drawn to the panda colorway for its classic and stylish appearance.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low “Philippines” Coming Soon

“Panda” Nike Dunk Low Twist

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a crisp white midsole. Consistent with the other “Panda” sneakers we have seen from Nike, this pair features a white leather base with black leather overlays. Also, the “bubbly” features of the Twist are found on the toebox, tongue, and heel. The black Nike Swoosh extends beyond the sides, adding an extra dimension to the sneakers. Overall, these sneakers are dressed in a classy black-and-white color scheme. This pair will definitely be a popular pair when it releases later this month.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low Twist “Panda” will release on July 27th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $120 when they release. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Elephant” Officially Unveiled

[Via]