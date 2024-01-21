Nike Dunk Low Twist “Light Silver” Officially Revealed

Prepare for a style revolution with the Nike Dunk Low Twist and its upcoming "Light Silver" colorway. The sneakers boast a clean white and silver combination that's set to turn heads. The classic Dunk Low silhouette gets a refreshing update, embracing a clean and sophisticated aesthetic. In the "Light Silver" edition, the white dominates the upper, providing a fresh and clean backdrop. The silver accents add a touch of elegance, creating a harmonious blend of simplicity and flair. The iconic Nike Swoosh in silver sits boldly on the sides, making a distinctive statement.

Designed for both comfort and style, these sneakers feature a timeless appeal perfect for various occasions. The white and silver color palette has a sense of modernity, ensuring that the Nike Dunk Low Twist remains a standout choice for sneaker lovers. Stay tuned for the release date, as the "Light Silver" colorway promises to be a must-have addition to your sneaker collection. Elevate your fashion game with the Nike Dunk Low Twist, where classic design meets modern fashion in every step you take.

“Light Silver” Nike Dunk Low Twist

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a light grey rubber sole with a clean midsole. White leather constructs the base of the uppers, with light silver leather overlays. A light silver Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, and it extends past the sneakers. A puffy tongue features silver and white Nike branding, and the heel also features puffier materials than the traditional Dunk Low.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low Twist “Light Silver” will be released during Spring 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

