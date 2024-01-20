Nike Air Max 90 “Neutral Olive” Dropping This Spring

Get ready to step into urban fashion with the Nike Air Max 90 in its upcoming "Neutral Olive" colorway. These sneakers showcase a captivating array of olive green shades, weaving together mesh, leather, and suede for a dynamic and stylish look. The "Neutral Olive" edition of the Air Max 90 highlights the iconic design elements of the silhouette, with various olive tones adding depth and character. The use of mesh ensures breathability, while leather and suede contribute to a luxurious feel.

Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the release of this colorway, recognizing the popular appeal of the Air Max 90 and the on-point choice of neutral olive hues. The combination of materials and shades adds a versatile touch, making these kicks suitable for various casual occasions. Stay tuned for the drop date to secure your pair of the Nike Air Max 90 "Neutral Olive." With its blend of textures and an earthy color palette, this edition promises to be a standout addition to your sneaker collection, offering a fresh interpretation of a timeless classic for those who appreciate both style and comfort.

“Neutral Olive” Nike Air Max 90

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature an olive and grey rubber sole, with an off-white and olive midsole. As usual, the midsole features a Nike Air bubble for maximum comfort. The uppers are comprised of mesh, leather, and suede. Also, as you can see, the sneakers feature different shades of olive to create a differentiated look throughout. A black Nike Swoosh is located on the sides, and the usual Nike branding can be found on the tongue and heels.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Air Max 90 “Neutral Olive” will be released sometime this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

