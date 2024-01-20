Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black/University Gold” Officially Unveiled

Prepare for a touch of class with the Nike Air Force 1 Low in its upcoming "Black/University Gold" colorway. These sneakers showcase an alluring all-black aesthetic, heightened by the addition of striking gold accents, creating a perfect blend of sophistication and street style. The "Black/University Gold" edition of the Air Force 1 Low offers a sleek and versatile option for sneaker enthusiasts. The timeless black colorway serves as a canvas for the bold gold detailing, making these kicks a standout choice for various occasions.

Sneaker aficionados are eagerly anticipating the release of this colorway, recognizing the enduring popularity of the Air Force 1 Low and the elevated appeal brought by the black and gold combination. From the Swoosh to the branding details, each element contributes to the overall richness of the design. Mark your calendars for the drop date to secure your pair of the Nike Air Force 1 Low "Black/University Gold." With its all-black and golden accents, this edition promises to add a touch of luxury to your sneaker collection, making a bold statement with every step.

“Black/University Gold” Nike Air Force 1 Low

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a matching black midsole. The uppers are all black, featuring a black leather base with black overlays. Also, a black leather Sewoosh is found on the sides and black laces complete the design. The University Gold plays its role in the details of this sneaker. Gold lines the Swoosh as well as the Nike branding on the tongue and the insoles are very gold.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black/University Gold” will be released in the Spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

