Air Jordan 1 Mid SE GS “Black/Metallic Silver” Officially Unveiled

Patent leather with gold finishes for this sneaker.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is releasing soon in a striking "Black/Metallic Silver" colorway. This GS (Grade School) exclusive pair features a metallic silver leather base, giving the sneaker a sleek and futuristic look. Black patent leather overlays add a glossy finish, providing a sharp contrast to the silver. Gold detailing enhances the design, with gold accents on the tongue branding and the iconic wings logo. The combination of metallic silver, black, and gold makes this Air Jordan 1 Mid standout, adding a touch of luxury to the classic silhouette.

The mix of materials, from the shiny patent to the smooth leather, gives the sneaker a dynamic appearance. As a GS exclusive, the "Black/Metallic Silver" colorway is designed for younger sneakerheads, offering style and comfort. The Air Jordan 1 Mid has always been a favorite for its versatile design, and this release continues that trend. Its lightweight build and cushioned sole make it great for everyday wear. With its bold color scheme and premium detailing, this pair is sure to grab attention. The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Black/Metallic Silver" is a must-have for any young Jordan fan when it drops.

"Black/Metallic Silver" Air Jordan 1 Mid SE GS

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers feature a metallic silver leather base with black patent elather overlays. Also, a black Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides and the Wings logo can be found above the Swoosh in gold. Black laces complete the design. Finally, gold Jumpman branding is located on the tongue.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE GS "Black/Metallic Silver" will be released sometime next fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop.

