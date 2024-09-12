Air Jordan 1 Mid “Legend Blue” Gets Official Images

A glossy base for this sneaker.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is set to release in a striking "Legend Blue" colorway. This upcoming edition features a glossy patent leather base in the bold legend blue shade, giving the shoe a sleek and eye-catching appearance. The shiny finish adds a modern twist to the classic silhouette, making it a standout for any sneaker collection. White leather overlays complement the blue base, creating a clean and fresh contrast. Overall, the combination of glossy blue and smooth white leather gives the sneaker a sharp, polished look.

The simple yet bold design makes the "Legend Blue" colorway perfect for both casual wear and more stylish outfits. The Air Jordan 1 Mid has long been a favorite for its versatile style, offering the iconic Jordan look in a mid-cut version. The "Legend Blue" colorway continues this tradition, blending classic elements with a fresh, contemporary feel. Fans of the Jordan 1 Mid are sure to appreciate this new take on a beloved silhouette. With its standout color scheme and premium materials, the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Legend Blue" is set to make waves upon release. Keep an eye out for this drop, as it's expected to be a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts.

"Legend Blue" Air Jordan 1 Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers feature a glossy blue leather base with white leather overlays. Also, a white Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides and the Wings logo can be found, in blue, above the Swoosh. White laces complete the design. Finally, blue Jumpman branding is located on the tongue.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Legend Blue” will be released sometime this holiday. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $135 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike