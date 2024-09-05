Air Jordan 1 Mid “Game Royal” Officially Revealed

Image via Nike
An iconic colorway coming this winter.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is set to release in a bold "Game Royal" colorway. This version features a clean white base, making the royal blue leather overlays stand out even more. The striking blue and white combination gives the shoe a fresh, eye-catching look. Black details add contrast to the design, giving it a sharp, defined edge. The black swoosh, laces, and collar balance the brighter tones, making the shoe feel cohesive and stylish. The Air Jordan 1 Mid always delivers on blending color with classic design, and the "Game Royal" colorway is no exception.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid has become a staple for sneaker lovers, offering more accessible versions of the iconic silhouette. It maintains the same timeless design as the Highs, with a slightly lower cut. The "Game Royal" colorway keeps that iconic look while adding a vibrant new palette. This release is perfect for fans of the Air Jordan 1 Mid who want a bold yet versatile shoe. The mix of white, blue, and black makes it easy to style, while the classic design ensures comfort and durability. Expect the "Game Royal" Air Jordan 1 Mid to be a must-have when it drops.

"Game Royal" Air Jordan 1 Mid

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers feature a white leather base with game royal leather overlays. A black Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides and the Wings logo can be found, in white, above the Swoosh. Royal laces complete the design. Finally, royal Jumpman branding is located on the tongue.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Game Royal” will be released sometime this holiday. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $125 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
